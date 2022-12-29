Indiana News

Fort Wayne police: Suspect sought after woman found stabbed in street

by: Daja Stowe
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Christopher Shawn Moore, 36. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne police says their department is investigating a stabbing that left a woman in life-threatening condition Thursday.

At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, police received reports of a woman laying in the roadway, suffering from a stab wound in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue. Officers rendered aid, and the woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Once at the hospital, the woman’s condition was changed to life-threatening condition.

Police got the name of the suspect from the woman stabbed and witness statements. A warrant was issued, and police searched a home in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue. No one was located inside.

Police did not release the names of the woman stabbed or the person of interest.

