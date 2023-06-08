Free summer meals available to students across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This summer, all Indiana students age 18 and younger have access to free, nutritious meals and snacks at more than 1,000 locations statewide through the 2023 Summer Food Service Program.

To find a Summer Food Service site, families can click this link to search for sites near them. This tool allows families to search by the meal served and days of the week when meals are offered. Families can also call the National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE or text “summer meals” or “verano” to the National Hunger Hotline at 914-342-7744 for additional assistance.

June marks the busiest month for the Summer Food Service Program, with many families seeking help finding nutrition resources for their children. To recognize the importance of helping make sure all children have access to nutritious meals over the summer, Governor Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation declaring the week of June 5 to June 11 Summer Food Service Program Week.

Site locations and meal service times vary throughout Indiana, and locations range from parks and community centers to schools, churches, and mobile feeding sites. Meals must be consumed on site, unless located in a rural area that has been pre-approved for non-congregate meal service. For more than 40 years, the Summer Food Service Program has provided children ages 18 and under with access to free, nutritious meals and snacks during the summer months.