Gary man damages police car during arrest in Michigan City

A logo for the Indiana State Police. (WISH Photo)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A Gary man was arrested for damaging an Indiana State Police car during his arrest Sunday night in LaPorte County, officers say.

A state trooper was on patrol in Michigan City when he performed a traffic stop on a tan 2004 Cadilac Escalade for an expired license plate. Passenger, 19-year-old Nadan Stallings had an active warrant in LaPorte County for criminal mischief, a release said.

Police say after handcuffing Stallings, he would refuse to be safely secured in the front seat of the police car and continued to yell vulgarities at the officers on the scene.

Stallings became combative and began kicking the windshield of the police car, causing expensive damage.

According to a release, a Michigan City Police transport vehicle was requested and transported Stallings to the city’s police department, where he continued to resist arrest, battering officers before being taken to the LaPorte County Jail for booking.

Stallings was arrested on the following charges:

Battery on a public safety official

Resisting law enforcement

Criminal mischief

Disorderly conduct

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

The driver of the Cadillac was cited and released from the scene.