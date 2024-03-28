GOP Governor’s Debate: Protecting religious freedoms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five Republican candidates hoping for the job of Indiana governor debated live for 90 minutes Wednesday night from the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center on WISH-TV.

The five invited candidates were Mike Braun, Brad Chambers, Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, and Curtis Hill.

News 8 asked the candidates: How should the governor protect religious freedoms for all Hoosiers, not just Christians?

Doden says people should have the right to worship as they see fit, and he’d protect religious freedom.

Braun says voters should look at the candidates’ records on how they handled religion issues in the past, not what they say on the stage. Faith, family and community are his priorities.

Hill calls religious freedom a basic freedom, one of many under assault that need to be protected. “But one of the ways that we protect freedom is to make sure that we don’t support or give aid and comfort to Marxist organizations like Black Lives Matter that are antisemitic, that are racist, that are anti-family. … That’s the basis of who we are, and we cannot issue support for organizations that are anti-freedom and anti-religion.”

Chambers says religious freedoms must be protected, of course. The state government “needs to stand up and support our Jewish friends” in Indiana.

Crouch says Hoosiers and Americans should have the right to live their lives without government interference, and “religious freedom is a basic, basic part of that.”