Indiana News

Grant County correctional officer arrested for sexual misconduct

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Grant County correctional officer was arrested Tuesday night after being accused of having sex with a female inmate.

William Niverson, 30, of Gas City, Ind., faces charges of sexual misconduct and official misconduct.

He was was taken to the Grant County Jail and has since posted bond and was released.

Indiana State Police say evidence indicates Niverson and a female inmate “committed a sex act” at the Grant County Jail.

Niverson began working for Grant County in August 2017.

Indiana State Police are still investigating.