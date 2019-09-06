Health officials announce first death in Indiana linked to vaping

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JANUARY 23: Jeremy Wong smokes an e-cigarette at The Vaping Buddha on January 23, 2018 in South San Francisco, California. According to a 600 page report by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, vaping was found to be far less hazardous than smoking. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first confirmed death linked to a history of e-cigarette use has been confirmed in Indiana, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The agency reports the death was confirmed on Sept. 5 as part of an investigation involving health officials at the local and federal levels and in surrounding states.

Indiana is currently investigating 30 cases involving severe lung injury linked to vaping. Eight of which have occurred among people ages 16-29.

Symptoms of severe lung injury can include:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Chest pain

Fatigue

Fever

Weight loss

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

The Centers for Disease Control says more than 215 cases of severe lung injuries related to vaping have been reported nationwide.

Health officials are working with individuals and families affected to gather products used by the patients and send them to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for testing.

No common substance has been linked to the Indiana cases.

Last week State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D. and Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a $2 million plan to combat youth vaping. The plan focuses on training, education and a statewide vaping awareness campaign.