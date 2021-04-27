Indiana News

Holcomb files lawsuit to stop emergency powers bill; attorney general objects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has filed a lawsuit over the emergency powers bill.

The bill, House Enrolled Act 1123, allows lawmakers to call themselves into special session.

The governor has asked a trial court judge to review the bill and issue a permanent injunction to keep the bill from being used.

“I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the State of Indiana and I have an obligation to do so. This filing is about the future of the executive branch and all the Governors who will serve long after I’m gone,” Holcomb said in a statement.

On April 9, Holcomb vetoed the bill. However, on April 15, the Indiana House and Senate overrode Holcomb’s veto.

After Holcomb’s lawsuit was filed, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Tuesday afternoon said in a statement that the Indiana Supreme Court has ruled that no state agency or office holder can seek a judgment in court against another, but that the “Attorney General exists to resolve such agreements.”

“Allowing state agencies to resort to the judicial system for review of every statute passed would foster legislative irresponsibility and unnecessarily overburden the courts into issuing, essentially, advisory opinions,” Rokita’s statement said.