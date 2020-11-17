Holcomb, wife under quarantine after security detail tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several members of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s security detail have tested positive for COVID-19, and the governor and his wife, Janet, are under quarantine.

The governor and his wife will be tested later this week to see if they have the coroanvirus. Dr. Kris Box, the state’s health commissioner, advised them to go into quarantine.

The Indiana State Department of Health will perform contact tracing for the Holcombs and the security detail, said a news release from Rachel Hoffmeyer, press secretary for the governor’s office.

The announcement came as state legislators gathered at the Statehouse for Organization Day in advance of the 2021 General Assembly.

Wednesday afternoon’s coronavirus briefing, which is done by videoconference, will be led by Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer of the Indiana State Department of Health. The governor will join them by phone.

Box announced Oct. 14 she had tested positive for COVID-19 along with members of her family. She quarantined and obtained a negative coronavirus test before returning to work at the Statehouse.

