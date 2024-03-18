Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana DNR recover body of missing 18-year-old from Versailles Lake

Body of missing 18-year-old found in lake

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of Carson Hughes, 18, of Osgood, from Versailles Lake. Indiana DNR began its investigation of Hughes’ disappearance on Friday.

At 6:50 p.m. Sunday, conservation officer divers, utilizing sonar, recovered Hughes in 6 feet of water.

Hughes was pronounced dead on scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office, and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results. Family notification has been made.

Assisting agencies include the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Ripley County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police Aviation, Ripley County EMA, Ripley County EMS, Ripley County Health Department, Versailles Fire, Delaware Fire, Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue, Friendship Fire, Batesville Fire, Buckeye Search and Rescue, Ohio Task Force One, Texas EquuSearch, Hamilton County Police Association Dive, and hundreds of civilian volunteers. 

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana state senator acknowledges health...
Political News /
J’s Lobster & Fish Market...
All Indiana /
Top 4 seeds for NCAA...
News /
WISH-TV’s Beauty Expert Temara Payton...
All Indiana /
Focusing on health and wellness...
All Indiana /
Missing 23-year-old believed to be...
Local News /
Donation center for Winchester tornado...
Local News /
Holcomb vetoes Indiana lawmakers’ definition...
Political News /