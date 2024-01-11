Indiana Humanities looking for the best poems for April’s total solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Humanities is taking submissions for poems about the total solar eclipse on April 8, and offering a chance to win cash prizes.

The statewide nonprofit said Thursday that it’s looking for an official poet for the total eclipse, an event that will not happen again until 2044.

The first, second, and third place poets have the opportunity to read their poems at a watch party hosted in Indianapolis, along with having their work posted on the Indiana Humanities website and social media.

The contest also includes cash prizes for first, second, and third place. First place poems have a chance to win up to $500, second place $200, and third $100.

“For generations, eclipses have been spectacles for humans to ponder and make meaning from in the natural world,” said Megan Telligman, director of programs for Indiana Humanities. “Though we’ve learned the science behind the eerie occurrences, eclipses still inspire artists and writers to depict these moments and we look forward to seeing how this unique Indiana event will be interpreted by Hoosiers.”

According to the rules, the poem must revolve around the significance of the total solar eclipse. Participants can visit the poetry contests webpage for more information.

Any Hoosier poet interested must submit their poem by Friday, Feb. 9. Submissions should be emailed as a PDF attachment to Megan Telligman at mtelligman@indianahumanities.org.

