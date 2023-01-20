Indiana News

Indiana Marine waiting for ‘Civil War 2’ charged in Jan. 6 riot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana man is among three active Marines charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Newly filed court documents show Cpl. Micah Coomer told others he was waiting for ‘Civil War 2.”

Federal agents arrested Coomer and two other Marines, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen, this week on misdemeanor charges including illegal entry and disorderly conduct for the assault on the Capitol as Congress was moving to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Coomer (red), Abate (green), Hellonen (blue) inside U.S. Capitol, according to Dept. of Justice.

Investigators said they became aware of Coomer’s Jan. 6 activity after he posted a group of photographs from inside the Capitol with the caption “Glad to be apart (sic) of history.”

The pictures show Coomer, Abate and Hellonen walking through the Capitol.

Provided Photo/Department of Justice

Coomer is wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

Investigators say at one point the trio stopped to put the red hat on a statue to take pictures with it.

Provided Photo/Department of Justice

Video timestamps show the group spent about 52 minutes inside the Capitol.

Federal investigators also point to a Nov. 2020 direct messaging conversation on Facebook between Coomer and another person.

Coomer wrote that he believed the presidential election was “unfair and fraudulent.”

Screen grab courtesy Dept. of Justice

In another online conversation after Jan. 6, federal agents say Coomer wrote that “everything in this country is corrupt,” and that he’s waiting for “Civil war 2.”

Screengrab courtesy Dept. of Justice

Federal investigators claim cell phone data also showed Coomer’s phone was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 during the time of the riot.

Authorities say they were able to identify Coomer by matching photos inside the Capitol to his Indiana’s driver’s license and military common access card.

Courtesy: Dept. of Justice

Coomer is stationed in Southern California’s Camp Pendleton.

Service records show Coomer, Abate and Hellone are all active-duty Marines.

Maj. Kevin Stephensen, a spokesman for the Marine Corps, said it is aware of the allegations and “is fully cooperating with appropriate authorities in support of the investigation.”