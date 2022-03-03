Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert: 44-year-old man missing in St. John

ST. JOHN. Ind. (WISH) — The St. John Police Department is investigating the disappearance of William Purcell, according to an Indiana Silver Alert issued Thursday.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Purcell is described as a white male, 5-feet-4, 240 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap; black rimmed glasses; white, black and gray cow print patterned jacket; white shirt with “VANS” across the chest; tan pants; white and black shoes; and carrying a black duffel bag.

St. John is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Purcell was last seen on Tuesday at 2 a.m.

If you have any information on William Purcell, contact the St. John Police Department at 219-365-6032 or 911.