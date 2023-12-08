Search
Indiana Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old missing from Newton County

Christian William Fritts, 18, of De Motte, Indiana (Provided Photo/Newton County Sheriff Department)
by: Daja Stowe
DE MOTTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a missing 18-year-old man from De Motte, Indiana.

Christian Fritts was last seen at 1 p.m. Thursday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Christian was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 108 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown carpenter jacket, brown khakis, and white/ grey sketches.

De Motte, Indiana, is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Christian William Fritts, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-4745661 or 911.

