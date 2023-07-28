Search
Indiana Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Owen County

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 18-year-old Zoe Neree, of Freedom, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Friday morning for an 18-year-old woman missing from Owen County.

Zoe Neree was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Freedom, Indiana, which is 63 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Police believe Neree is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Neree was described by police as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses and dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information should contact the Owen County Sheriff’s Department at 812-829-4874 or 911.

