Indiana News

Indiana State Police cracking down on dangerous and aggressive driving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police are stepping up patrols across the state to help stop dangerous and aggressive driving.

State Police say the campaign, which started Friday, is designed to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament.

To try and combat crashes and deaths, state troopers will conduct high-visibility patrols through Monday, March 21, showing zero tolerance for anyone driving aggressively, over the speed limit, or under the influence.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 31,720 people were killed on U.S. roadways in the first nine months of 2021, a 12% increase from the same period in 2020.

Data from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute shows that 941 people died in fatal crashes in the Hoosier state last year. While that’s up 5% from 2020, it’s a 16% increase from pre-pandemic 2019 and is the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2005, say State Police.

If you see a dangerous or aggressive driver out on the road, State Police encourage you to call 911.