Indiana tax on gasoline to drop in December

Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
by: Brady Gibson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s gasoline use tax — essentially, the sales tax on gasoline — will drop to 18.6 cents per gallon starting Dec. 1.

That’s a nearly three-cent drop since October, and the lowest mark since March of this year.

It’s almost five cents less than December of last year.

The use tax is based on the average wholesale price of gasoline in the previous month.

The total combined state and federal taxes on a gallon of gasoline will be 71.0 cents effective Dec. 1.

