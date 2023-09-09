Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hold meetings with AES over storm response

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission announced Friday it will hold two meetings in September with utilities to discuss their response to the storms that occurred between June 29, 2023, and July 2, 2023.

The utilities are requested to provide an after-action summary of the event, including the impact of the storms during that time span, the number of customers impacted, the utility’s response to the outages, the common cause of the outages during that time frame, and any lessons learned from the restoration process.

More information about each meeting can be found below.

Technical Conference with AES Indiana

The Commission will hold a technical conference with Indianapolis Power & Light (d/b/a AES Indiana) as part of Cause Number 45917 beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, in Room 222 of the PNC Center, 101 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN. The technical conference will be livestreamed on the Commission’s website here: www.in.gov/iurc/watch-the-iurc-live/.

Storm Response Meeting

The Commission will hold a storm response meeting with Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (d/b/a CenterPoint Energy Indiana South), Duke Energy Indiana, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), and Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) beginning at 1 p.m. on Sept. 22, in Room 222 of the PNC Center, 101 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN. These utilities have been invited to brief the Commission as well as the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Commission’s website here: www.in.gov/iurc/watch-the-iurc-live/.