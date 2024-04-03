Jeffersonville mayor reports significant damage from possible tornado

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Parts of Jeffersonville were significantly damaged after a possible tornado tore through the city Tuesday, the mayor’s office said in a Facebook post.

The Jeffersonville Mayor’s Office said around 11 p.m., the city is working to respond to Tuesday’s possible tornado that created significant damage to parts of the city. Right now, the city’s immediate concern is to help those impacted.

“I spent the evening visiting many who were impacted by today’s devastating storm. Thankfully there were no fatalities. But our city still felt the impact with many neighborhoods left in the storm’s wake,” said Mayor Mike Moore. “I am so proud of our city employees and first responders who stepped up to help in so many ways. As we move forward, I have directed that all city resources be available for those in need of help. We’ve already started to clean up many areas. That will be our priority over the next few days.”

The National Weather Service has not confirmed the tornado. On Wednesday, the NWS will have survey teams across southern Indiana and northern Kentucky to determine how many tornados touched down.

Damage from the storm will be assessed over the next several days. Neighborhoods in the city that were most impacted were Brookhollow, Boulder Creek, Quarry Bluff, and Steeplechase, according to the Facebook post.

Residents were encouraged to contact the street department at 812-285-6455 for assistance clearing limbs and debris. With help from the American Red Cross, a family displacement resource center has been established at Jefferson Fire Department # 4, 5311 E. 10th St.