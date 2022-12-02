Indiana News

Judge issues gag order in Delphi murders case

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A judge on Friday issued a temporary gag order in the criminal case against Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen.

Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder for the deaths of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German near Delphi in Feb. 2017. He was arrested in the case on Oct. 28.

The order, issued by Judge Frances Gull, means that prosecutors, defense, police, and family members are barred from talking publicly about the case until a Jan. 13 hearing. That’s when Gull will hear arguments on extending the gag order as well as arguments about the request by Allen’s attorneys to move the trial out of Carroll County.

The gag order was handed down less than 24 hours after Allen’s defense attorneys issued a three-page statement attacking the evidence provided in the probable cause affidavit.

Allen’s attorneys maintain that their client is innocent and said Thursday that he is “confused” by the charges filed against him.