Kokomo police: 51-year-old pedestrian struck by SUV, taken to Indianapolis hospital

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 51-year-old woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a vehicle while walking across the street in Kokomo Tuesday.

At 6:48 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Jefferson street in reference to a pedestrian struck, according to a tweet from Kokomo police Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed Bailey Camp, 25, was traveling southbound on Washington Street driving a Dodge Journey while Melissa Byrd, 51, attempted to cross Washington Street during traffic when the Dodge Journey struck her.

Witnesses said Byrd did not have the right away when walking in the path of the vehicle, according to police.

Byrd was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo and later to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Byrd is listed in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation does not reveal alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Jordan Wiseman at 765-465-7017, or jwiseman@cityofkokomo.org.