Indiana News

La Porte County crash kills woman, 14-year-old boy

WANATAH, Ind. (WISH) — A woman and her 14-year-old son died in a crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 in La Porte County, according to police.

Shortly before 8 a.m., 47-year-old David Sutton, of Fulton, Ind., departed the Plaza 30 Truck Stop in his Mack semitruck and began traveling east on the highway.

Just outside the truck stop entrance, the white Hyundai trailer Sutton was hauling separated from the semitruck, according to a Facebook post by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Oehmen, 36, of Wanatah, Ind., was also headed east on U.S. 30 and her Kia crashed into the rear of the trailer.

Oehmnen died in the crash. The crash also killed her 14-year-old son, Joseph Oehmen, who was riding in the front passenger seat.

Police say a second child riding in the vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the semitruck, 47-year-old David Sutton, of Fulton, Ind., was not hurt.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 were closed for several hours for investigation but have since reopened.

The police investigation was ongoing.