Lafayette police arrest 2 adults, 1 juvenile for Wednesday shootings

The shield of the Lafayette Police Department. (Provided Photo/Lafayette PD)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults and a teenage boy have been arrested for their roles in recent shootings in Lafayette, police say.

On Wednesday, officers from the Lafayette Police Department responded to shootings in neighborhoods on Central Street and Kilbourne Court.

The investigation led officers to conduct a traffic stop just before 2 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Teal Road West, Lafayette police said in a release. That’s near U.S. 231, just south of the Wabash River.

Investigators obtained search warrants for the vehicle and a home in the 1600 block of Paige Road, a residential area just north of Teal Road West, and found handguns and drugs, police say.

Alexis Leming, 19, and 18-year-old Eliel Sanchez, both of Lafayette, were arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and cocaine possession.

The 15-year-old male suspect was arrested for criminal recklessness, cocaine possession, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Anyone with information on Wednesday’s shootings was asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department Detective Division at 765-807-1250 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.