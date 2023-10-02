Louisville couple faces corrupt business charges in Clark and Floyd counties

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A Louisville couple who was previously arrested on corrupt business charges in Clark County now face charges in Floyd County after investigators learn of additional victims, Indiana State Police said on Monday.

Tracy and Mathew Davenport, owners of Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas in Louisville, Kentucky, turned themselves in on Friday to the Floyd County Jail on warrants issued for their arrest following an investigation.

The charges and dollar amounts are the same as the Clark County charges the couple was arrested on earlier this week, according to a news release.

In July, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office contacted detectives about an ongoing investigation into Davenport Extreme Pools after discovering additional victims in Clark County.

Police say the cases involved victims paying the Davenports to construct private pools that were never built. The company filed for bankruptcy shortly after signing contracts and receiving the payments.

Detectives learned of four victims in Floyd County, and in each situation, the victims paid Davenport Extreme Pools a large down payment to construct inground pools. After completing the Floyd County investigation, detectives determined that in total, the victims paid almost $246,000 to Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas during 2021 and 2022.

On Friday, Tracy and Mathew turned themselves into the Floyd County Jail for corrupt business influence and fraud.

Tracy was released on a $20,000 bond, while Matthew was released on a $10,000 bond. Any Indiana residents who believe they may have been a victim are encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police of Sellersburg.