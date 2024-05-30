Man, 17-year-old juvenile arrested for murder at Ft. Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 21-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a September homicide at a Fort Wayne apartment complex, police say.

Corrion Parks, 21, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested for murder, attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal gang activity for the death of Ayvion Parker on Sept. 12, 2023.

According to a release, the homicide occurred in the 1800 block of Foxpoint Trail in the Villa Capri Apartment Complex at 1:50 a.m.

Two men, Christopher Recht, 20, and Terrance Sanders Jr., 19, who are also facing the same charges, were previously arrested in January for the murder of Parker.

Parks was being held at the Allen County Jail and the juvenile, whose name was not shared by police, was taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center.