Indiana News

Man accused of killing Richmond police officer formally charged with murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of shooting a Richmond police officer has been formally charged with murder.

Online records filed Monday show that one count of murder has been added to the case against 47-year-old Phillip Lee.

Lee is accused of shooting 28-year-old Seara Burton in the head during a traffic stop on Aug. 10. Burton died of her injuries on Sept. 18, just over two weeks after she was taken off of life support.

Police say Lee pulled out a gun and started firing after Burton and her police dog arrived at the scene to help with the traffic stop.

Lee also faces three counts of charges of attempted murder, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and multiple counts of drug possession.

Lee has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Wayne County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lee and a judge last week issued a gag order in the case.

A trial set for Dec. 27 was canceled. A pretrial conference is now set for Nov. 28.