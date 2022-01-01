Indiana News

Man arrested in northern Indiana after fatally shooting Illinois police officer

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois man was arrested in northern Indiana Friday morning in connection with a Wednesday shooting that killed a northeastern Illinois police officer and left another officer seriously injured, Indiana State Police said.

Darius Sullivan, 26, of Kankakee, Illinois, was arrested in North Manchester, Indiana, around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

ISP SWAT and the U.S. Marshall’s Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force found Sullivan at a residence in the 1000 block of North Bond Street. He had active warrants for first degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

According to police in Bradley, Illinois, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey responded to a noise complaint at a Comfort Inn hotel in the 1500 block of Illinois Route 50 Wednesday evening. The complaint was about “dogs barking in an unattended vehicle which was parked in the parking lot,” a news release from Bradley Police said.

The release said officers went to the room where the possible owner of the vehicle was staying, and officers were attacked while talking to the people in the room.

Rittmanic was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Bailey was hospitalized with injuries.

Sullivan is being held at the Wabash County Jail.

During the execution of the search warrant in North Manchester, a second individual was arrested, ISP said. Daniel Acros, 19, of Kankakee, Illinois, was taken into custody and faces weapon and narcotic charges.

Bradley is about 60 miles south of Chicago.