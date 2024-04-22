Man dies, another critical after SUV crash in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Elkhart man died in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday south of downtown Elkhart, the police say.

The front-seat passenger, Montrell Curtis, died at a hospital shortly after the crash.

Another man, the driver, Walter Holmes, 27, of Elkhart, was last known to be in critical condition, the Elkhart Police Department said in a news release issued Monday afternoon.

About 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the men were in a Pontiac Torrent SUV that crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of West Indiana Avenue and Benham Avenue.

Investigators had not yet determined the cause of the crash, the release said.

Elkhart is a city of nearly 53,800 residents that’s east of South Bend in northern Indiana.