Indiana News

Man dies in crash of car, SUV in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died after the car he was driving crashed into a sport utility vehicle Monday afternoon on the city’s north side.

The man was not identified in a news release from Sgt. Benjamin Messic, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department. He was taken to a hospital but died upon arrival.

Police were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday to the crash of a Ford Focus car and a Dodge Journey SUV at the intersection of East Ludwig Road and Coldwater Road. That’s just north of the I-69 interchange for Coldwater Road.

Investigators believe the car drove east from Ludwig Road and was hit by the SUV southbound on Coldwater Road.

The woman driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Speed nor alcohol appeared to be contributing factors, investigators say.