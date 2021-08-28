Indiana News

Marine from Logansport among service members who died in Kabul attacks

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A Logansport High School graduate was one of the 13 service members killed in attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

Humberto Sanchez was among at least 11 Marines, a Navy medic and one other service member who died in the attacks.

Logansport Community School Corp. commented on Twitter about the graduate from Logansport High School, where students are nicknamed Berries:

“Our corporation mourns the loss of US Marine Humberto Sanchez, a graduate of LHS. We’re forever indebted to the service men and women who risk it all to protect others. We will never forget the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take care of each other, Berry Nation.”

Logansport Mayor Chris Martin, a Republican, said on Facebook:

“Like many, I have been heartbroken over the recent loss of the 13 U.S. service members who were murdered in the terrorist attacks against our evacuation efforts in Kabul, Afghanistan. “Even more heartbreaking is learning the news today that one of those killed was from right here at home in Logansport, Indiana. “This young man had not yet even turned 30 and still had his entire life ahead of him. Any plans he may have had for his post-military life were given in sacrifice due to the heart he exhibited in putting himself into harm’s way to safeguard the lives of others. “It is this sentiment, and this act of valor which is paramount, requiring each and every one of us to give pause and to lift these families up in prayer and in love. “Echoing the words of our Governor…now is not the time for division. Now is not the time for politics. This is a time for unity, and a collective mourning of those who gave their lives in sacrifice for a cause greater than themselves. “To honor their memory, it is this in which we should all aspire, to continue the ripple effect of making a positive change in our world. To do so is preventing the lives of all of those we’ve lost from being done so in vain. “The battle we face is against evil, not against one another. The only way in which we will prevail and bring to justice, those who continue to rob these young heroes of their futures, is if we do it together. “The more we continue to be divided, the easier it will be to do us harm. “May God bless America, and continue to wrap His loving arms around those who are still fighting to get everyone home safely.”

The Logansport Pharos Tribune reports Sanchez graduated from Logansport High School in 2017. He also attended Columbia Elementary.