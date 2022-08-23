Indiana News

Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville announces death of 18-year-old Jaguar, Cuxtal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The beloved jaguar, Cuxtal, died today, according to the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville.

Recently Cuxtal’s animal care team noticed changes in his behavior and a decrease in appetite. Soon after, the zoo’s veterinary staff performed a diagnostic examination while the jaguar underwent anesthesia.

During the procedure, Cuxtal died.

According to a post mortem examination, Cuxtal suffered from severe kidney disease and lymphoma of the liver and spleen.

Cuxtal came to Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden in 2008 from the Milwaukee County Zoo. After his arrival, he stole the hearts of the staff and led a colorful life, the zoo said.

“Cuxtal had a long and fulfilling life here at Mesker,” the zoo said in a Facebook post. “His keepers remember him as a lovable and playful boy, with his favorite enrichment items being barrels. From long naps in the trees to sunbathing in the grass, Cuxtal loved the attention from the public…Our staff is completely heart broken and we ask that you put his keepers and zoo staff in your thoughts as we mourn the loss of one of our beloved cats.”