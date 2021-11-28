Indiana News

More Black infant deaths push up Indiana newborn death rate

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An increased infant mortality rate among Black newborn children contributed to what Indiana health officials found was a slightly higher overall infant mortality rate in the state during 2020.

The state health department reported this month that after Indiana recorded its lowest infant death rate during 2019, those deaths increased from 6.5 per 1,000 live births to 6.6 last year.

Indiana’s mortality rate among white and Hispanic newborns improved last year, but deaths among Black infants jumped from 11.0 deaths per 1,000 live births during 2019 to 13.2 deaths in 2020.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

13 omicron cases in Portuguese soccer team

Coronavirus /

Brothers to take center stage in Jussie Smollett trial

Entertainment /

Merriam-Webster chooses vaccine as the 2021 word of the year

National /

Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.