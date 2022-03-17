Indiana News

Part of Indiana’s new vaping tax cut before taking effect

A man on Oct. 18, 2019, blows a puff of smoke as he vapes with an electronic cigarette. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s new tax on vaping is being cut even before it takes effect in July despite protests from anti-smoking advocates.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill this week that included provisions cutting the 25% tax that wholesalers were to be charged for vaping cartridges such as Juul devices to 15%.

State lawmakers approved the higher rate last year for Indiana’s first vaping tax.

Senate tax committee chairman Travis Holdman said the change was made to bring the tax in line with the lower rate set last year for refillable vaping products. Health groups supported the higher rate, arguing vaping devices should face taxes similar to cigarette to discourage their use.