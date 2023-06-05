Police: 1-year-old girl missing in South Bend

Police in South Bend need helping finding 1-year-old Jazziah Clayton. Clayton was last seen at 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, in the 1400 block of West Dubail Street. Clayton may be with a Black male in a white Ford Fusion, Indiana license plate: TLZ251. (Provided Photo/South Bend PD)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old girl from South Bend.

Jazziah Clayton was last seen with her father, 23-year-old Dontey Clayton, at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Dubail Avenue. That’s a neighborhood off State Road 933 and Twyckenham Drive, just south of the St. Joseph River.

Jazziah Clayton is 2 feet, 1 inch tall, and 16 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink shirt, dark-colored pants with a unicorn pattern, and several ponytails.

Dontey Clayton is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was driving a white Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate TLZ251.

Anyone with information was asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or 911.