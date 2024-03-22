Police: 20-year-old in custody after fatal shooting outside Fort Wayne mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old man was in custody Friday night for the Thursday morning fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man outside the Southtown Centre mall, Fort Wayne Police Department says.

Micah Kristopher Nunn faces a preliminary charge in the murder of Devon Evans Herlde of Fort Wayne, police say.

The shooting happened just after 11:14 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Southtown Crossing. The mall of U.S. 27 south of East Tillman Road is anchored with Walmart and Menards stores.

Herlde died at a hospital. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was homicide, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Friday. Herlde’s death was the 12th homicide for Allen County in 2024.

Nunn was taken into custody about 6 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard. That’s just southeast of the I-69 interchange for U.S. 30, U.S. 33 and State Road 930.

Nunn was being held Friday night at the Allen County jail.