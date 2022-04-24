Indiana News

Police: Fight broke out before Bloomington nightclub shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A fight broke out at a Bloomington nightclub Saturday morning before three people were shot, according to police.

Surveillance video from Kalao nightclub showed the suspect, who has not been identified, and one of the victims, a 41-year-old man, fighting near the bar just after 1 a.m., according to police. Kalao is less than a mile away from the campus of Indiana University on North Walnut Street.

In the video, the suspect pulls out a handgun and fires multiple times into the crowded bar area before running from the nightclub, police say.

The 41-year-old man who was fighting with the suspect was shot in the upper thigh. A 26-year-old man was hit in the pelvis and a 22-year-old man was shot in the thigh.

Police say the 41-year-old and 26-year-old victims are in the hospital in stable condition. The 22-year-old man has since been released from the hospital, police say.

Bloomington police are also investigating a shooting that injured one person at around the same time near the intersection of Sixth and Walnut Streets. That person is in the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not know if the shootings are related.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.