Police: Man dies after found injured in South Bend homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A 50-year-old South Bend man died after he was found injured Friday morning in a residential area northeast of the city’s downtown, police say.

South Bend Police Department investigators think two crime scenes are related to the homicide of Carl Shelton.

Police were called just before 2:25 a.m. Friday to a report of a person possibly shot at Ironwood Drive and Eugene Street, a residential area with a church. Medics took Shelton from that intersection to a hospital, where he died.

Around the same time, police were called to a report of shots fired at a BP gas station at the corner of U.S. 20/McKinley Avenue and Hickory Road. That’s an area with retailers about a 8-minute drive southeast of the residential area.

Police say Shelton’s autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

South Bend police did not provide any information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.