Police search for person of interest in Anderson shooting, 1 injured

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police are looking for a person interested in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

Anderson Police Department officers responded to the 4600 block of Southern Avenue for a possible shooting at 1:20 p.m.

Officers arrived and located a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The release did not provide the identity of the person shot or their condition.

Police said in a release they are seeking 19-year-old Kentravion Braxton as a person of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information about Braxton’s whereabouts, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.