Indiana News

Police seek suspect after mother kidnapped, murdered in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect after a mother was kidnapped from her home and shot to death.

Investigators say the woman was at home with her children near Standish Drive and Fairfax Avenue when a man dressed in all black forced his way in around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect threatened to kill the woman and her children, then kidnapped her from the home. She was forced to drive him in her vehicle. After driving about four blocks, the suspect began shooting, firing approximately 30 rounds from a rifle into her SUV before running westbound.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

News 8 has reached out to the Allen County Coroner’s Office to confirm the victim’s identity.

FWPD has released a short video of the possible suspect running. Investigators are asking area residents with security cameras to review their systems for anything that could be helpful in the case. To send tips, contact police at 260-427-1201.