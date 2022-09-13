Indiana News

Production resumes at Indiana refinery shutdown after fire

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — Regular production has resumed at a northwest Indiana refinery that was shut down last month following an electrical fire.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Monday that the crude distillation unit at the BP refinery in Whiting along Lake Michigan has restarted. Repairs — including restoration of the refinery’s five boilers, steam power and electrical utilities — were completed last week.

Utilities temporarily were lost following the Aug. 24 fire.

The refinery is about 15 miles southeast of Chicago. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said it produces about 435,000 barrels per day and provides about 20% to 25% of the refined gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel used by Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.