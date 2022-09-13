Indiana News

Production resumes at Indiana refinery shutdown after fire

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — Regular production has resumed at a northwest Indiana refinery that was shut down last month following an electrical fire.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Monday that the crude distillation unit at the BP refinery in Whiting along Lake Michigan has restarted. Repairs — including restoration of the refinery’s five boilers, steam power and electrical utilities — were completed last week.

Utilities temporarily were lost following the Aug. 24 fire.

The refinery is about 15 miles southeast of Chicago. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said it produces about 435,000 barrels per day and provides about 20% to 25% of the refined gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel used by Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims

National /

Artemis I lunar mission has new date for next launch attempt

National /

King Charles to Belfast, queen’s coffin to return to London

International /

Trump’s PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.