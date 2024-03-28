Question from GOP Governor’s Debate: What should the state do about illegal immigration?

The stage is set March 27, 2024, for the “All INdiana Politics Special: The GOP Governor’s Debate” from the Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five Republican candidates hoping for the job of Indiana governor debated live for 90 minutes Wednesday night from the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center on WISH-TV.

The five invited candidates were Mike Braun, Brad Chambers, Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, and Curtis Hill.

News 8 asked the candidates: What should the state do about illegal immigration?

Crouch says much of Indiana’s crime is coming from the U.S. southern border, so she supports sending Indiana National Guard personnel there. She reiterated her desire to deport “illegal immigrants” from Indiana to “sanctuary cities,” because the people are bringing fentanyl to Indiana communities. She also expressed concerns about China buying land in Indiana for farming and near military sites.

Doden says he’d send Indiana National Guard personnel to the southern border and partner with other governors, and stop the flow from drug cartels. He also says more should be done to help police to protect Hoosiers. Lastly, he’d give more support for addressing drug addiction.

Braun says the U.S. Senate has been unable to advance any immigration legislation. Yet, he says, none of the other GOP candidates for governor on the stage have put out plans to address immigration that Hoosiers trust.

Hill says the federal government has “dropped the ball” on immigration issues. He says the Indiana National Guard should be used on the southern border. He also says Indiana should be “harsh” and provide no places to work or services for immigrants.

Chambers says the border question is affecting Hoosiers. He’d send the Indiana National Guard to the border. He says he’d create a fentanyl task force. He says Indiana also has to address the loss of jobs for Hoosiers to “illegal immigrants.”