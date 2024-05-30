Reaction to Trump’s conviction from Indiana officials

(WISH) — Here are statements from Indiana after Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday.

A New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Jurors convicted Trump on all 34 counts after deliberating for 9.5 hours. As the verdict was read, he sat stone-faced in court, looking down.

This story is being updated as statements come in.

Statements

“The Rule of Law had a good 235 year run here in America, but Joe Biden killed it in a bogus, Soviet show trial because he is badly losing in the polls to President Trump. “Biden and the Left’s total lust for power and their assaults on democracy are despicable, and must be defeated at the ballot box in November. “President Trump has already been acquitted in the court of public opinion. Americans overwhelmingly see this sham witchhunt for the blatant political persecution that it is, and this baseless outcome is only going to help President Trump on his way to winning in November and Making America Great Again.” Rep. Rudy Yakym, a Republican from Granger