Reports: Authorities say no active threat at Alexandria IN High School

A logo for the Indiana State Police. (WISH Photo)

UPDATE: The reports of an active shooter at Alexandria High School have been confirmed as false, according to the Madison County Sheriff. Parents should still pick up students at Alexandria Baptist Church.

ALEXANDRIA IN. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are responding to Alexandria High School in reference to and active threat. The school is on lockdown. Officers are currently in the building.

Alexandria is north of Anderson, in Madison county.

Parents of Alexandria Monroe HS students are to pick up their children at the Alexandria Baptist Church at 2107 S. Park Avenue.