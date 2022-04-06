Indiana News

Republican county council member arrested for voting outside district, perjury

WINAMAC, Ind. (WISH) — A member of the Pulaski County Council has been arrested on multiple felony charges.

Brian Young, a Republican representing District 3, faces two counts of voting outside precinct and one count each of theft, perjury, and official misconduct.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department began investigating Young to determine if he lives within the County Council district for which he was elected.

In 2004, Young listed the address on his voter registration as 959 W. County Road 700 North in Winamac, which is located in the district he represents. He has not changed the address on his voter registration since then.

However, police suspected that Young actually lived at a different residence in Winamac, outside of District 3, with his girlfriend and their young daughter. The residence he listed on his voter registration is where his parents live, according to investigators.

Young was invited by police to be interviewed under oath about his place of residence, but he declined, according to police. He responded instead by email to the special prosecutor, saying he sometimes stays with his girlfriend at her house to care for her because she has multiple sclerosis. Young added that he told the Republican county chairman, the current Pulaski County clerk, and previous county clerk about his living situation and they all agreed that he was “clear to run” for a seat representing District 3.

The present and most past Republican county chairmen and the current county clerk denied telling Young he was “clear to run,” court papers say. The present county clerk’s predecessor is deceased.

Over the course of their investigation, police determined that Young does not live at the home located at 959 W. County Road 700 North and instead lives outside of the district he represents.

Police say Young also voted in multiple primary and general elections outside of the precinct in which he actually resided.

Online documents say a special judge, W. Jonathan Forker, and a special prosecutor, John H. Meyers, have been appointed in the case.

Young was booked into the Pulaski County Jail on Tuesday, according to online court documents. He posted bond and has been released.

News 8 has reached out to Young for comment.