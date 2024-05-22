Semi fire shuts down I-69 NB outside Fishers, all lanes blocked for several hours
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A semi fire has blocked all lanes of Interstate 69 northbound just north of Fishers, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.
The fire broke out sometime before 6 a.m. between Brooks School and Cyntheanne roads. That’s between the 209.6 and 210.4-mile markers.
Viewer footage shared with News 8 shows a semi truck unhitched from a trailer as the back end of the trailer is consumed in flames.
INDOT says the highway was expected to be closed for the next six hours as of 7 a.m. The department added that traffic was driving on the left shoulder.
It was unclear if anyone was injured or what exactly caused the fire.
News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for more information.
