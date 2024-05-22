Semi fire shuts down I-69 NB outside Fishers, all lanes blocked for several hours

A screenshot of a video shows a semi truck parked on I-69 unhitched from a flaming trailer. The fire blocked all lanes of I-69 for several hours while crews investigated. (Provided Photo/Charles P.)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A semi fire has blocked all lanes of Interstate 69 northbound just north of Fishers, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

The fire broke out sometime before 6 a.m. between Brooks School and Cyntheanne roads. That’s between the 209.6 and 210.4-mile markers.

Viewer footage shared with News 8 shows a semi truck unhitched from a trailer as the back end of the trailer is consumed in flames.

INDOT says the highway was expected to be closed for the next six hours as of 7 a.m. The department added that traffic was driving on the left shoulder.

It was unclear if anyone was injured or what exactly caused the fire.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for more information.