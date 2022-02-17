Indiana News

Sheriff: Online ‘predator catchers’ group leads to man’s 3rd arrest for child solicitation

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say an online “predator catchers” group shared chat logs that led to a man being arrested for child solicitation for the third time.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Michael Ray Keller of Muncie was arrested in the case.

A detective met with the group on Feb. 14. The group said a member posed as a 14-year-old girl in an app when speaking with Keller.

A warrant was issued on Wednesday and he was arrested on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says Keller has been arrested and convicted twice for child solicitation in Randolph County.

Keller is being held on $12,000 bond.

Online court records do not yet list an initial court appearance.

An earlier version of this article stated that a detective met with the group in mid-January. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office now says that meeting occurred on Feb. 14.