Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for Columbia City man

LATEST: According to Columbia City Police Department, Silver Alert 183-2022 issued on 12/6/2022 on Martin Barry has been cancelled as of 12/6/2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Columbia City Police Department at 260-248-5121.

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Columbia City.

The Columbia City Police Department is trying to find 69-year-old Martin Berry.

Berry was last seen Monday morning. Indiana State Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and might need medical assistance.

He is described as 6′ and 155 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue-green sweater and jeans. He was driving a red 2010 Chrysler Town & Country with Indiana plate number 295Y.

If you know where he is, call 911.