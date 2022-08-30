Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Rushville

LATEST: Indiana State Police said, “Silver Alert 123-2022 issued on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, on William Farley has been cancelled as of Tuesday, August 30, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Rushville Police Department at 765-932-3907.” No word from Rushville police on whether he was found safe.

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Rushville. That’s about 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

William Farley, 91, was last seen Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. Police say he was wearing a black baseball cap, dark blue and gray plaid button up long sleeve shirt, black and gray flannel pajama pants, and black tennis shoes. Police say he was driving a white 1996 Lexus ES300 with Indiana license plate C711DG.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Rushville Police Department at 765-932-3907 or 911.