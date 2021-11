Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for 33-year-old man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been canceled for a 33-year-old man.

The alert for Joshua Beverely, a Fort Wayne man, was originally issued Wednesday evening.

However, just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, the alert for Beverly was canceled.

No further information was provided on whether he was found safe.