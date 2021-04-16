Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Evansville woman.

According to the Indiana State Police, 68-year-old Bonabeth Nishimura was last seen on April 15 around 7:30 p.m.

Nishimura is described as a white woman who is 5’6″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a navy coat, black corduroy pants and brown shoes.

She is driving a dark blue 2017 Toyota Corolla with Indiana plate 465AJJ.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and is possibly in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979.