Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing Scott County man

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Scott County man, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Zachary Curley, 21, missing from Scottsburg, Indiana, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a brown canvas coat with grey trim, a light blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Curley is described as a white male, who is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. ISP said Curley has brown hair and brown eyes.

ISP said Curley is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical help.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 812-752-5550.